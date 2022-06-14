Advertisement
News

Kerry man settles with Revenue for €135,000

Jun 14, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man settles with Revenue for €135,000 Kerry man settles with Revenue for €135,000
Share this article

A Kerry man has made a settlement with the Revenue Commissioners for almost €135,000.

Thomas Kennedy, a company director and PAYE employee of Cluaismore, Dingle, made the payment for under-declaration of income tax and VAT in a Revenue Audit Case.

He was one of just nine cases featured on the latest tax defaulter's list published by Revenue.

Advertisement

The settlements were made between January and March and totalled €11.6 million.

The largest was by a Louth-based fuel wholesaler, Glendalough Stores, which made a settlement of almost €10 million.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus