Kerry man settles with Revenue for €135,000

A Kerry man has made a settlement with the Revenue Commissioners for almost €135,000.

Thomas Kennedy, a company director and PAYE employee of Cluaismore, Dingle, made the payment for under-declaration of income tax and VAT in a Revenue Audit Case.

He was one of just nine cases featured on the latest tax defaulter's list published by Revenue.

The settlements were made between January and March and totalled €11.6 million.

The largest was by a Louth-based fuel wholesaler, Glendalough Stores, which made a settlement of almost €10 million.