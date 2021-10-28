Kerry man dies following road traffic collision in the UK

A man from Kerry has died following a road traffic collision in the UK.
David Breen from Killarney was out cycling when he was hit by car in Sussex, a county in South-East England. UK police say officers were notified at around 8.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedal bike.
The cyclist, 26-year-old David Breen, died at the scene.
He’s originally from Countess Grove in Killarney but was living in Chichester.
Independent councillor in Killarney Donal Grady knows the Breen family.
A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They remain in custody. UK police are appealing for witnesses.