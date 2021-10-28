Advertisement
Kerry man dies following road traffic collision in the UK

Oct 28, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man dies following road traffic collision in the UK
A man from Kerry has died following a road traffic collision in the UK.

David Breen from Killarney was out cycling when he was hit by car in Sussex, a county in South-East England. UK police say officers were notified at around 8.20pm on Tuesday to reports of a collision between a car and a pedal bike.

The cyclist, 26-year-old David Breen, died at the scene.

He’s originally from Countess Grove in Killarney but was living in Chichester.

Independent councillor in Killarney Donal Grady knows the Breen family.

A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They remain in custody. UK police are appealing for witnesses.

 

