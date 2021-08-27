Kerry man cutting back hedges to make road signs visible

A south Kerry man has begun to carry hedge clippers in his car because of overgrown roadside hedgerows.

Tony Donnelly from Waterville uses the clippers to cut back hedges, which are blocking road signs to make them visible again.

Kerry County Council says cutting of hedges is the responsibility of the landowner under the Roads Act but it does carry out works in relation to junctions and signage.

The council says given the growth rate currently and the large amount of signs on Kerry roads, there would be instances where regrowth has impacted on signs.

Tony Donnelly says the signs are particularly important for tourists: