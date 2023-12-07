Kerry man co-habiting with partner hopes for tax changes if family referendum passes

A Kerry man, who’s been co-habiting with his partner for 15 years, hopes next year’s referendum on the definition of family will change current tax inequalities.

Bunreacht na hÉireann currently recognises the family as “the natural primary and fundamental unit group of society”.

Next March, citizens will be asked to vote on whether the constitution should be changed to recognise family as “whether founded in marriage or on other durable relationships”.

Seán Griffin from Cahersiveen has been co-habiting with his partner for over 15 years, and has two kids, but says he’s currently taxed as a single man, and his partner is taxed as a single woman.

He says he hopes that if the definition of family is changed, that tax credits for durable relationships are changed to match those for marriage.