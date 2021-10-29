Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child remanded in custody

A Kerry man who was charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child has been remanded in custody.

The accused man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is facing seven charges against a child under the Sexual Offences Act.

Previously, Tralee District Court heard the accused man made no reply to the seven charges when they were put to him.

Advertisement

He appeared in the local court again this week.

The alleged offences, which all occurred at a Kerry address on dates over the past three years, include: three charges of the sexual assault of a young girl; two charges of engaging in sexual activity while a child was present to obtain sexual gratification; and a charge of inducing or inciting the child to touch the accused.

There's also a charge that the accused paid the child's mother for access to her child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Advertisement

The child was aged less than seven at the time of the alleged offences.

Solicitor for the accused Padraig O'Connell previously said his client was in very bad place, has expressed suicidal tendencies and hopes for the case to be expedited.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court via video link at a later date.