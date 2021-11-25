Advertisement
Kerry man charged with committing sexual offences against a child indicates guilty plea

Nov 25, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man charged with committing sexual offences against a child indicates guilty plea
A Kerry man charged with committing sexual offences against a child wants the case to be expediated in order to ease the pain on the victim.

The accused man, who cannot be named due to a court order, is facing seven charges against a child under the Sexual Offences Act.

The alleged offences, which all occurred at a Kerry address on dates over the past three years, comprise: three charges of the sexual assault of a young girl; two charges of engaging in sexual activity while a child was present to obtain sexual gratification; and a charge of inducing or inciting the child to touch the accused.

There's also a charge that the accused paid the child's mother for access to her child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The child was aged less than seven at the time of the alleged offences.

The accused, who's in custody, appeared in court recently via video link.

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell said his client will be proceeding on a signed plea of guilty.

The accused man also indicated through Mr O'Connell that he wants the book of evidence to be served as soon as possible, in an effort to ease the pain on the victim.

Judge David Waters previously imposed reporting restrictions to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

