The government needs to look at why the healthcare system in Ireland is not holding on to GPs as it aims to address a shortage of doctors.

That’s the message from the Chair of the GP Committee at the Irish Medical Organisation Tadhg Crowley, who’s originally from Tralee.

The IMO’s annual conference got underway this morning at the Europe Hotel outside Killarney, and runs until Saturday.

The organisation is calling for an end to the HSE recruitment freeze, and multi-annual funding to support healthcare provision.

Dr Crowley says not only do we need more doctors across the health service, we also need to understand why the health service is losing doctors it has.