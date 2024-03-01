Kerry man appointed as EY Cork office managing partner

A Kerry man has been appointed as EY Cork office managing partner.

EY Ireland has announced that Ronan Murray, who is originally from Tralee, will take on the role.

He will succeed John Higgins, who is retiring as Cork managing partner this summer, after more than 35 years with EY.

Ronan Murray is a corporate finance (M&A) partner in EY Ireland and has more than two decades experience in professional services, with extensive experience providing corporate finance services to indigenous entrepreneurs, private businesses and multinational corporations.