Kerry man and dog to represent Ireland at International Sheepdog Trials

A Kerry man and his dog will represent Ireland at the International Sheepdog Trials this weekend.

Tom O'Sullivan from Kilcummin and his dog Clare are travelling to Blessington in County Wicklow for the three-day event which started yesterday.

Sixty (60) dogs and 60 handlers from across Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales will take part in what's regarded as one of the largest events in the sheepdog calendar.

Advertisement

Mr O'Sullivan and his dog Tess won the ultimate prize - International Supreme Champion in 2021.

He says they hope to do well this year but there's a bit of luck involved too.