Kerry MABS sees 30% increase in requests for help in August

Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) says there was a 30% month on month increase in requests for help in August.

MABS offers a free and confidential service to people struggling with debt.

Eamonn Foley - the services delivery manager for Kerry MABS, says there are 484 active cases in the county, which is a 30% rise on this time last year.

Mr. Foley asks people who are struggling, to come forward and seek help if they need it and not to bury their heads in the sand.