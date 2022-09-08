Advertisement
News

Kerry MABS sees 30% increase in requests for help in August

Sep 8, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MABS sees 30% increase in requests for help in August Kerry MABS sees 30% increase in requests for help in August
Share this article

Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) says there was a 30% month on month increase in requests for help in August.

MABS offers a free and confidential service to people struggling with debt.

Eamonn Foley - the services delivery manager for Kerry MABS, says there are 484 active cases in the county, which is a 30% rise on this time last year.

Advertisement

Mr. Foley asks people who are struggling, to come forward and seek help if they need it and not to bury their heads in the sand.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus