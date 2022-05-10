Advertisement
News

Kerry MABS says its concerning ECB expected to increase mortgage interest rates

May 10, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MABS says its concerning ECB expected to increase mortgage interest rates Kerry MABS says its concerning ECB expected to increase mortgage interest rates
Share this article

Kerry MABS says its concerning that the European Central Bank is expected to increase mortgage interest rates in July.

Eamonn Foley co-ordinator for South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Services (MABS) says there are over 450 active clients in Kerry; 139 of them have become clients since January.

He says many people are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Advertisement

Mr Foley says MABS understand people want a good standard of living and they work with them to plan better to maintain that.

Eamonn Foley believes financial planning and budgeting need to be taught in schools to deal with the low level of financial literacy:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus