Kerry MABS says its concerning ECB expected to increase mortgage interest rates

Kerry MABS says its concerning that the European Central Bank is expected to increase mortgage interest rates in July.

Eamonn Foley co-ordinator for South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Services (MABS) says there are over 450 active clients in Kerry; 139 of them have become clients since January.

He says many people are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Mr Foley says MABS understand people want a good standard of living and they work with them to plan better to maintain that.

Eamonn Foley believes financial planning and budgeting need to be taught in schools to deal with the low level of financial literacy: