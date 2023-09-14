Kerry Lotto player wins a million euro in Lotto

A lucky Kerry Lotto player won a million euro in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

This player bought their ticket online and they’ve become the 28th National Lottery millionaire so far this year.

The winning numbers were: 06, 10, 29, 33, 37, 39 and the bonus was 24.

The National Lottery has made contact with the winner through their online account and by email; anyone in Kerry, who bought their ticket online, is being urged to check their accounts carefully.

The winner can contact their claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

This win comes just weeks after another Lotto player scooped a million euro, after purchasing their ticket in Murphy’s Supervalu on Railway Road in Kenmare.