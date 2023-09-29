Kerry Lotto millionaire collects his winnings

A Kerry man who won €1 million in the National Lottery has collected his cheque from Lotto headquarters in Dublin.

The man, who’s remaining anonymous, bought his Lotto Plus 1 ticket online and won that competition’s top prize on September 13th.

He told the National Lottery that he almost crashed his car when he received an email telling him to check his ticket.

He said he was partly worried that his phone had been hacked and that the news was a horrible trick.

The winning Kerry Lotto winner says he and his family are now looking at houses to buy.