Kerry looks forward to St Patrick's Day celebrations

Parades and celebrations galore are planned around Kerry to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The first parade gets underway at midnight when musicians gather outside TP Ó Conchúir’s pub in Baile na nGall for what’s claimed to be the earliest St Patrick’s Day parade in Europe, if not the world.

In Dingle, the fife and drum band’s traditional dawn march starts from Ashmount at 6am.

Ballyduff’s parade begins in The Square after 11am Mass tomorrow while Castlemaine’s celebrations start at 11.15am in Flynn’s Yard.

Lixnaw’s parade begins at 12pm from the community centre while festivities get underway in Glenbeigh/Glencar from around noon at the GAA grounds.

Tarbert’s celebrations also start at noon from the playground car park, as do proceedings in Mountcollins in West Limerick.

The grand marshal for the parade in Tralee is Garda Mary Gardiner – celebrations begin at noon from the John Joe Sheehy road and participants will make their way to the town centre. There will be a number of road closures in place from 10.30am.

Duagh’s parade starts at 12.30 while Dingle’s parade begins at Ashmount Terrace at 12.45pm.

Listowel’s parade also begins at quarter to one from The Square.

Killorglin’s St Patrick’s Day festivities commence at 1 from the Fishery Car Park – that’s the same time events get underway in Sneem.

There’s a 1.30pm start for Castleisland parade starting at the mart yard and it's also half one for Causeway starting at the sports field.

Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day Parade starts from Mission Road at 2pm; charity fundraiser and former garda Cathal Walshe is the grand marshal.

Cahersiveen’s parade begins at 2.30pm; floats start from Fertha Drive and walkers begin from Aldi to the Carnegie Building.

Ballybunion and Castlegregory’s festivities begin at 3pm with a 3.30pm starting time for Ballyheigue.

There’s a 4pm start for Kilflynn and for Abbeyfeale in West Limerick.