Kerry Library already has protocols and procedures in place in the event of aggressive protests.

The confirmation follows the Local Government Management Agency's issuing of an advisory on how to protect library workers in such instances.

The advisory suggests using staff safe-rooms or other escape mechanisms, panic buttons, and lone-worker-devices in the face of combative protests.

According to today's Irish Examiner, the LGMA also recommends putting up signage explicitly prohibiting audio or video recording within library buildings, including with mobile phones.

It says Library staff should stay calm, avoid physical- or eye- contact, and keep a safe distance from protesters.

It adds Gardaí should be alerted about any threatening language, property damage, or disruption of other service users.

Tralee Library was forced to contact the guards last summer after protesters disrupted a gathering to mark Pride Week.

A spokesperson for the county council also told Radio Kerry that Kerry Library's protocols "are in line with the advice and guidelines issued by the LGMA" if such "incidents arise".