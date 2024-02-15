Advertisement
News

Library worker protections in place across Kerry in event of aggressive protests

Feb 15, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Library worker protections in place across Kerry in event of aggressive protests
Share this article

Kerry Library already has protocols and procedures in place in the event of aggressive protests.

The confirmation follows the Local Government Management Agency's issuing of an advisory on how to protect library workers in such instances.

The advisory suggests using staff safe-rooms or other escape mechanisms, panic buttons, and lone-worker-devices in the face of combative protests.

Advertisement

According to today's Irish Examiner, the LGMA also recommends putting up signage explicitly prohibiting audio or video recording within library buildings, including with mobile phones.

It says Library staff should stay calm, avoid physical- or eye- contact, and keep a safe distance from protesters.

It adds Gardaí should be alerted about any threatening language, property damage, or disruption of other service users.

Advertisement

Tralee Library was forced to contact the guards last summer after protesters disrupted a gathering to mark Pride Week.

A spokesperson for the county council also told Radio Kerry that Kerry Library's protocols "are in line with the advice and guidelines issued by the LGMA" if such "incidents arise".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

TD says case of 14-year-old in UHK highlights need for better teen mental health services
Advertisement
Members of Kerry’s Deaf community call for urgent restoration of SLIS voucher scheme
IFA President says county meeting aims to restore orderly operations in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

IFA President says county meeting aims to restore orderly operations in Kerry
TD says case of 14-year-old in UHK highlights need for better teen mental health services
20 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Members of Kerry’s Deaf community call for urgent restoration of SLIS voucher scheme
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus