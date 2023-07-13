Advertisement
News

Tralee library staff contact gardaí after protest disrupts Pride week event

Jul 13, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Tralee library staff contact gardaí after protest disrupts Pride week event Tralee library staff contact gardaí after protest disrupts Pride week event
Share this article

Gardaí were called to Tralee library today after protestors disrupted a gathering to mark Pride Week.

The family story-time event was being held at the Kerry Library in Moyderwell.

It was billed as a drag story-time event to celebrate Kingdom Pride which is taking place this week.

Advertisement

Protestors objected to the event taking place.

Kingdom Pride said this afternoon it was liaising with gardaí and had no further comment to make.

Radio Kerry has contacted gardaí for a comment.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says the event was disrupted by protestors who were invited to leave the library.

Library staff contacted the gardaí.

After the disruption, the story-time event went ahead as scheduled.

Advertisement

In recent months, campaigners have targeted libraries around the country targeting what they claim to be as an inappropriate books for children and teenagers which they say promote gender ideology and pornography.

Kingdom Pride says it’s running a  week of festivities including family-friendly event and that it's an event aimed at everyone in which people are invited to be allies to Kerry’s LGBTQI+ plus community.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus