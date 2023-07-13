Tralee library staff contact gardaí after protest disrupts Pride week event

Gardaí were called to Tralee library today after protestors disrupted a gathering to mark Pride Week.

The family story-time event was being held at the Kerry Library in Moyderwell.

It was billed as a drag story-time event to celebrate Kingdom Pride which is taking place this week.

Protestors objected to the event taking place.

Kingdom Pride said this afternoon it was liaising with gardaí and had no further comment to make.

Radio Kerry has contacted gardaí for a comment.

Kerry County Council says the event was disrupted by protestors who were invited to leave the library.

Library staff contacted the gardaí.

After the disruption, the story-time event went ahead as scheduled.

In recent months, campaigners have targeted libraries around the country targeting what they claim to be as an inappropriate books for children and teenagers which they say promote gender ideology and pornography.

Kingdom Pride says it’s running a week of festivities including family-friendly event and that it's an event aimed at everyone in which people are invited to be allies to Kerry’s LGBTQI+ plus community.