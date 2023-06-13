Kerry leaving certs students urged to apply for Naughton Scholarship

Students from Kerry hoping to start third level in September are being called on to enter a scholarship competition.

The Naughton Foundation Scholarships promote the study of engineering, science, and technology, and leaving cert students can apply for one if they intend on studying those subjects.

There's one guaranteed scholarship for each county, and the closing date for applications is June 30th at midnight.

The Naughton Foundation was established by philanthropists Dr Martin and Carmel Naughton.

Billionaire businessman and engineer, Martin Naughton is the founder of Glen Dimplex; the company previously had a manufacturing facility in Tralee, but it closed in 2006 with the loss of 70 jobs.

Students are invited to apply if they are currently attending secondary schools in Kerry, and if they are studying two or more of the following subjects - physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, and applied mathematics.

Each Naughton Scholarship is valued at €20,000; it's a contribution of €5,000 for each year of the student's third-level course in any publicly funded university or third-level institution in Ireland, including Northern Ireland.

The school of each winner is also awarded €1,000.

More information is available on the Naughton Foundation website - www.thenaughtonfoundation.com