Kerry Law Society demands immediate action on inadequate court facilities

Members of Kerry Law Society have written to the Minister for Justice and the Chief Executive Officer of the Courts Office demanding immediate action regarding Kerry’s court facilities.

The society’s subcommittee held an extraordinary general meeting recently arising from concerns that Kerry has been neglected.

The lack of suitable court facilities in Tralee and Killarney has been a controversy in the county for several years, resulting in cases being held in either Limerick or Cork during the pandemic.

It has yet to be settled as to where the new courthouse will be built but Kerry Law Society says it will not be drawn in on the debate.

The Island of Geese has been named as a potential plot because of its proximity to the garda station and central location.

However, there have also been calls to renovate the existing courthouse on Ashe Street.

Kerry Law Society is eager to emphasise that it has no preference as to where the new facility is located, as long as the issue is prioritised and tackles the accessibility issues for people with disabilities and the elderly.

The society has written to the courts service CEO and Minister Helen McEntee with a list of issues that should be taken into consideration, including victims’ rooms and separate toilet facilities for victims and perpetrators.

In its letter, it says the time for talking has long since passed and has called on the Courts Service to immediately prioritise the delivery of the modern facility in Tralee.