Kerry Labour representative says Justice Minister must tackle falling garda numbers

A Kerry Labour representative says the Minister for Justice must tackle falling garda numbers.

At the end of August there were 334 serving Garda in Kerry, this is a drop from 2020, when there was 351 serving members.

This figure were provided following a recent Freedom of Information Request.

This is despite active recruitment campaigns for new Gardaí.

Labour representative for Tralee, Ben Slimm, says the Justice Minister must take action against this issue, adding people in Kerry want to feel safe.