Kerry KBC and Ulster Bank customers urged to update account details to receive farm payments

Oct 15, 2022 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry KBC and Ulster Bank customers urged to update account details to receive farm payments
Kerry farmers who are also customers of Ulster Bank and KBC are being encouraged to update their bank details with the department to keep receiving scheme payments.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is urging farmers to contact his department as soon as possible if they have new account details, as the two banks leave the Irish market.

The Department of Agriculture says about 50% of farmers who have been using Ulster Bank and KBC have not yet provided the department with a new account for receipt of payments.

