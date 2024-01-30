Advertisement
News

Kerry JPC Chair to write to Transport Minister in support of RSA funding application

Jan 30, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry JPC Chair to write to Transport Minister in support of RSA funding application
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

The Chair of Kerry’s Joint Policing Committee will write to the Transport Minister over refusal to provide extra funding to the RSA.

It follows details that a €6 million funding request from the Road Safety Authority - to implement measures to reverse the rise in road deaths last year - was declined.

In 2023, there were 184 fatalities on Irish roads, including nine deaths in Kerry.

Advertisement

A special road safety meeting of the Kerry JPC was held last Friday, where the RSA discussed road safety research, communications and education.

Chair of the Kerry JPC, Fianna Fáil Councillor, Niall Kelleher says road safety campaigns need to be properly supported.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Education to travel to UK for St Patrick's Day
Advertisement
Over 1,200 acres of land in West Kerry put on market for almost €2 million
Ireland South MEP welcomes deal to restore Northern Ireland Executive
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister for Education to travel to UK for St Patrick's Day
Students across Kerry partake in Credit Union Schools Quiz 
Just two Kerry applicants have drawn done money in the Vacant Property Refurbishment Scheme 
Owner of restaurant honoured with Michelin Bib Gourmand status calls for VAT rate to be reduced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus