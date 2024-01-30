The Chair of Kerry’s Joint Policing Committee will write to the Transport Minister over refusal to provide extra funding to the RSA.

It follows details that a €6 million funding request from the Road Safety Authority - to implement measures to reverse the rise in road deaths last year - was declined.

In 2023, there were 184 fatalities on Irish roads, including nine deaths in Kerry.

A special road safety meeting of the Kerry JPC was held last Friday, where the RSA discussed road safety research, communications and education.

Chair of the Kerry JPC, Fianna Fáil Councillor, Niall Kelleher says road safety campaigns need to be properly supported.