Kerry is above national average for rate of planning applications granted permission

The rate of planning applications granted permission in Kerry is above the national average.

That’s according to the Office of the Planning Regulator’s Annual Overview of the Planning System 2021, which has recently been published.

This report from the Office of the Planning Regulator looks at each local authority’s planning performance in 2021.

In that year, Kerry County Council granted permission to 93% of all planning applications, while 7% were refused; the national average grant-rate in 2021 was 88.5%.

The planning invalidation rate in Kerry halved from 13.7% in 2020 to 6.5% in 2021 – this is the percentage of planning applications deemed not valid when submitted, as a proportion of all applications made.

In total, there were 1,212 planning applications approved, and 95 refused by Kerry County Council in 2021.

Overall that year, 6.8% of planning application decisions made by Kerry County Council were appealed to An Bord Pleanála; of these, 30.7% were reversed.

The national average rate of appeal in 2021 was 6.7%, the average reversal rate was 27.7%.

This report relates to 2021, so doesn’t include the regulator’s decision in 2022 to intervene and seek ministerial direction to stop the Kerry County Development Plan being altered.

Councillors, despite advice from council management, put forward proposals for inclusion around wind energy, and planning applications requiring access onto national primary or secondary roads.

Link to the Office of the Planning Regulator’s Annual Overview of the Planning System 2021 - https://publications.opr.ie/view-file/117

To coincide with the publication of this report, the regulator has also launched a series of videos and flowcharts aimed at helping people navigate the planning application process – they can be viewed here - https://www.opr.ie/planning-process/