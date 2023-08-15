Kerry IPAV member says conveyancing legislation would speed up house sales procedure

A Kerry member of the body representing auctioneers and valuers, says delays in the sale of properties in the county, are in part because of a shortage of solicitors.

Brendan Mannix, of Mannix Property Services in Castleisland, is a member of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV).

It's found that delays in the legal transfer of property from seller to buyer, has led to house sales falling through.

Mr Mannix says some properties are being posted online without necessary conveyancing, however, he says a bill going through the Oireachtas should address this problem.

Mr Mannix says when this legislation becomes law it would alleviate such issues; he explains how this process would work.