Kerry Independent TDs rule out joining potential rural political party

Kerry’s two Independent TDs have ruled out joining any potential rural political party.

Roscommon-Galway Independent Michael Fitzmaurice has called on rural independents, including deputies and councillors in Kerry, to join together and create their own political party.

He says the party would be an effective opposition to Green Party policies, which he says are causing chaos and confusion for rural Ireland.

Kerry TDs and brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae say Deputy Fitzmaurice has not spoken to them yet.

The two Healy-Raes are Independents, but form part of the Rural Independents Group for the purposes of maximising speaking time in Dáil Éireann.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says they work better as Independents.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he and his brother are interested in working for people in Kerry, rather than state cars or ministerial positions.