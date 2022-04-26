Kerry IFA members want Government subsidy for fertiliser

Kerry IFA members want a Government subsidy for fertiliser so they can ensure they have enough winter fodder.

The issue was raised at the recent branch meeting, according to the Farming Independent, where it was heard smaller farmers don’t have money for fertiliser.

It’s needed now so farmers can start growing and therefore secure their winter fodder supplies.

Members also raised the recent pay increases for top IFA officials, and called for them to be reversed.

The IFA director general’s salary rose almost €31,000 to €216,000, while the IFA president’s salary jumped €20,000 to €140,000.