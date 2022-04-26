Advertisement
News

Kerry IFA members want Government subsidy for fertiliser

Apr 26, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry IFA members want Government subsidy for fertiliser Kerry IFA members want Government subsidy for fertiliser
Share this article

Kerry IFA members want a Government subsidy for fertiliser so they can ensure they have enough winter fodder.

The issue was raised at the recent branch meeting, according to the Farming Independent, where it was heard smaller farmers don’t have money for fertiliser.

It’s needed now so farmers can start growing and therefore secure their winter fodder supplies.

Advertisement

Members also raised the recent pay increases for top IFA officials, and called for them to be reversed.

The IFA director general’s salary rose almost €31,000 to €216,000, while the IFA president’s salary jumped €20,000 to €140,000.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus