Kerry IFA members vote overwhelmingly for losing candidate in presidential election

Kerry members of the IFA voted overwhelmingly for the losing candidate in the contest to elect a new president of the association.

Laois farmer Francie Gorman won the election to become new president of the Irish Farmers' Association, by just under 3,500 (3,489) votes overall; and will take office in January.

He becomes the seventeenth person to take up the role and assumes the position from outgoing president Tim Cullinan.

Francess McDonnell, deputy news editor with Agriland.ie, says IFA members in Kerry voted by two to one for his opponent, Martin Stapleton from Oola in Co. Limerick.