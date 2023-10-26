Advertisement
Kerry HR specialist calls for update to legislation to deal with workplace drug abuse

Oct 26, 2023
Kerry HR specialist calls for update to legislation to deal with workplace drug abuse
Damian McCarthy of HR Buddy
A Kerry human resources specialist is calling on the government to update legislation to deal with drug abuse in the workplace.

A United Nations study found Irish people are now the joint-fourth highest consumers of cocaine globally.

Killarney-headquartered company, HR Buddy, has had an increase in employers seeking help in dealing with staff who are using drugs.

Its Managing Director, Damien McCarthy, says the growth in casual drug use is having a big impact on workplaces, but legislation in this area is weak and doesn’t support employers.

He says drug testing can’t be conducted on employees unless it’s contained in company policy, and he feels legislation has to change to deal with this growing problem.

*You can listen to the full interview with Damien McCarthy on In Business with Mary Gallagher here*

