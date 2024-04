A balance between the needs of employees and employers is needed to ensure the jobs market doesn't grind to a halt.

That's according to a business expert after figures this week showed a significant decline in the number of new jobs available.

Job listings are down over 30 per cent from this time last year as worker salaries and benefits have increased.

Advertisement

The HR Suite's Caroline Reidy says bosses are now looking for a return boosting pay in recent years: