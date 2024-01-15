Advertisement
Kerry housing highest number of Ukrainians at almost 7,300

Jan 15, 2024 09:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry housing highest number of Ukrainians at almost 7,300
There are almost 7,300 (7,292) Ukrainians being housed in Kerry in short term accommodation by the Department of Integration.

Kerry has the highest number of Ukrainians of all counties in the country, with a rate of 4,697 per 100,000 population.

The Department of Integration says over 58,500 were being provided with short-term state accommodation as of last week.

Kerry is currently hosting the highest number of Ukrainians in this state accomodation nationwide at 7,292, that is 12.4 percent of the total number accommodated across all counties.

This is more than Dublin which is sitting at just under the 7-thousand mark.

Figures also show Cork, Galway, Clare, Mayo, and Donegal have a higher percentage portion of the overall number compared to the rest of the country according to the Irish Independent.

The majority of Ukrainian refugees being housed in this short term accommodation are under the age of 18- at over 42-thousand.

Meanwhile, despite the on-going conscription in Ukraine- 19-thousand 712 men between 19 and 55 have receive PPS numbers from the Irish State.

