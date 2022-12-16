Advertisement
Kerry householders and businesses urged to conserve water as cold spell puts pressure on supplies

Dec 16, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry householders and businesses urged to conserve water as cold spell puts pressure on supplies Kerry householders and businesses urged to conserve water as cold spell puts pressure on supplies
Irish Water is asking customers across Kerry to conserve water and help ensure critical supplies can be maintained.

As the low temperatures continue, the facility has seen a noticeable increase in water usage across Kerry, which has restricted supply to some customers in parts of the county.

Overnight restrictions were required in a number of areas to help supplies recover.

These included Inch, Bolteens, Milltown, Barleymount, Aghadoe, Rockfield, Gneeveguilla, Faha,  Laharn, Rathmore, Shrone, Barraduff , Callinafercy and Milltown.

An alternative water supply has been made available at a number of locations, including Inch Village, Boolteens church, Gleann Scotia Housing Estate on Kearney’s Road Tralee and the Lower car park of Milltown Mart.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker, and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Operations Lead with Irish Water Oliver Harney assured customers that crews are working to restore full supply to all customers and asked the public to continue their efforts to conserve water and check for leaks.

The Irish Water Customer Care Team is also available on 1800 278 278.

 

