Kerry house for people with intellectual disabilities found to have mould on ceilings

A house in Kerry for people with intellectual disabilities was found to have mould on the ceilings.

It was observed during a HIQA inspection at Tralee Residential Services, which is run by Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

This unannounced inspection was carried out by HIQA, the Health Information and Quality Authority, on February 10th at Tralee Residential Services, which is run by Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

The facility is made up of three houses, and provides a residential service for people over the age of 18 with intellectual disabilities; there were 11 residents on the date of inspection.

Inspectors saw areas in all houses which were clean, however, they observed parts where further cleaning or improvement from an infection prevention and control perspective was required.

While there was ventilation, in the first house, inspectors saw mould on the ceiling of the house’s utility room and on a resident’s bedroom ceiling.

In the kitchen of the same house, inspectors observed that part of the floor needed further cleaning and didn’t appear to have been thoroughly cleaned in some time.

HIQA says while efforts were being made to promote infection prevention and control, room for improvement was identified in areas such as cleaning, and the maintenance of bins and hand washing areas.