Advertisement
News

Kerry house for people with intellectual disabilities found to have mould on ceilings

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry house for people with intellectual disabilities found to have mould on ceilings Kerry house for people with intellectual disabilities found to have mould on ceilings
Share this article

A house in Kerry for people with intellectual disabilities was found to have mould on the ceilings.

It was observed during a HIQA inspection at Tralee Residential Services, which is run by Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

This unannounced inspection was carried out by HIQA, the Health Information and Quality Authority, on February 10th at Tralee Residential Services, which is run by Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

Advertisement

The facility is made up of three houses, and provides a residential service for people over the age of 18 with intellectual disabilities; there were 11 residents on the date of inspection.

Inspectors saw areas in all houses which were clean, however, they observed parts where further cleaning or improvement from an infection prevention and control perspective was required.

While there was ventilation, in the first house, inspectors saw mould on the ceiling of the house’s utility room and on a resident’s bedroom ceiling.

Advertisement

In the kitchen of the same house, inspectors observed that part of the floor needed further cleaning and didn’t appear to have been thoroughly cleaned in some time.

HIQA says while efforts were being made to promote infection prevention and control, room for improvement was identified in areas such as cleaning, and the maintenance of bins and hand washing areas.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus