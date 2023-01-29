Kerry hoteliers renew call to retain VAT rate

Kerry hoteliers along with the Irish Hotels Federation has renewed its call on the Government to retain the 9 percent tourism VAT rate.

A Business Post/Red C Poll has found that two-thirds of people believe the current rate for hotels and restaurants should be extended.

The current rate was introduced as a support for when hotels and restaurants were operating under Covid restrictions in 2020.

Advertisement

Bernadette Randles, IHF Kerry Branch Chair, referenced the current cost-of-living crisis, saying, “Increasing consumer taxes such as tourism VAT is the last thing we should be doing at this point.”