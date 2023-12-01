Kerry hotelier calls for streamlining of SEAI grant applications

A Kerry hotelier is calling for applications for Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland grant aid to be streamlined.

Owner of Randles Hotel Killarney, Tom Randles, was speaking after the company completed phase one of its sustainability plan, for which it was nominated for a national SEAI award.

This included becoming carbon-free by removing gas as a fuel, and installing heat and water pumps, and solar panels.

Tom Randles says this was a six-figure sum investment, and while the hotel availed of SEAI grant aid valued at 23% of the cost, he feels the application system could be tweaked.

He believes more hoteliers would apply for SEAI funding to switch to sustainable heating systems, if the application process was easier.