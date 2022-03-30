Kerry hotelier appeals to hospitality owners to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

A Kerry hotelier is appealing to other hospitality owners to make accommodation available to Ukrainian refugees coming into Kerry.

Two busloads, including 57 adults and 24 children, arrived to the Rose Hotel in Tralee on Tuesday morning.

General Manger of the hotel, Mark Sullivan, says it’s been an emotional and humbling experience.

He says Rose hotel owners Dick and Eibhlín Henggeler were moved by the humanitarian plight and offered temporary accommodation to Ukrainian arrivals.

He says they’ll keep the refugees until permanent accommodation is sourced, and is encouraging people to be kind to them.