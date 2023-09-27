Advertisement
Kerry hotel targets luxury holidaymakers in London

Sep 27, 2023 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hotel targets luxury holidaymakers in London
John O’Flynn, The Fota Collection; Michelle Blake, Dylan Hotel; Alexandra O’Byrne, Tourism Ireland; Katie Jackson, The Regency – Belfast; Natasha Johnston, Tourism Ireland; and Christian Schmelter, Muckross Park Hotel &amp; Spa, at Connections Luxury UK and Ireland in London. Pic – Tourism Ireland
Muckross Park Hotel and Spa, Killarney joined Tourism Ireland for an event in London this week.

Connections Luxury UK and Ireland was a three-day event, linking luxury hotels and suppliers, with around 110 global high-end travel buyers.

It involves a series of one-to-one appointments, as well as more informal experiences allowing the luxury buyers and suppliers to connect.

The event provided an opportunity for the Muckross Park Hotel and other Irish tourism businesses to meet, and do business with, the influential luxury travel buyers in attendance.

 

