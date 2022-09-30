Advertisement
Kerry homecoming festival officially launched

Sep 30, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the launch in Tralee this week are from left; Azeta Seery, Fáilte Ireland, Moira Murrell, CEO, Kerry County Council and John Francis Flynn, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
The Homecoming Kerry festival programme has been officially launched.

‘An Turas Mór – Homecoming Kerry’ is a county-wide initiative to bring the Kerry diaspora back to the county next month.

It’s presented by Kerry County Council as part of the Global Irish Festival Series, which is a joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

A programme of almost 40 events will take place across the month of October in towns and villages all over Kerry, including the annual Kerry Winter Rally and the Dingle Food Festival

The opening ceremony begins in Dingle tomorrow, October 1st with a fire and fireworks spectacle, with a full list of events available on homecomingkerry.com.

