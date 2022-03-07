Kerry heritage projects to benefit from almost €100,000

Almost €100,000 in funding has been announced for heritage projects across the county.
17 Kerry projects are to benefit from €96,000 in grants under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.
The highest amount of funding has been awarded to the Cable Station in Valentia, which will receive €14,500.
Nationally, €4 million in funding is to be shared by 512 projects across the country.
The full list of recipients is below:
|10 High Street, Tralee
|Lime rendering
|€5,400
|Kinard House, Ballinskelligs Bay, Killarney
|Historic window glass conservation/protection
|€2,000
|24 The Square, Listowel
|Lime rendering
|€7,800
|Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland, Ballymacelligott, Tralee
|Rainwater goods repair/replacement
|€2,700
|Ballyhearny house, Ballyhearney East, Valentia Island
|Interior structural repair
|€2,000
|Coláiste Íde, Baile an Ghóilín, Daingean Uí Chúis, Co. Chiarraí
|Rainwater goods repair/replacement
|€2,300
|Apartment 4, The Cable Station, Waterville
|External joinery repair
|€5,100
|3 Greenview Terrace, Tralee
|Interior structural repair
|€3,700
|Old AIB, Main Street, Killarney
|External joinery repair
|€6,400
|Thatched house, Ballygalogue Road, Listowel
|Thatching
|€5,000
|74 Church Street, Listowel
|External wall repair
|€11,600
|The Old Oratory, West Main Street, Caherciveen
|External wall repair
|€10,000
|11-12 Denny Street, Tralee
|Rainwater goods repair/replacement
|€10,500
|The Old Mill, Ballylongford
|Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork
|€7,000
|The Cable Station, Waterville
|External wall repair
|€14,500
