Kerry heritage projects to benefit from almost €100,000

Mar 7, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry heritage projects to benefit from almost €100,000 Kerry heritage projects to benefit from almost €100,000
Almost €100,000 in funding has been announced for heritage projects across the county.

17 Kerry projects are to benefit from €96,000 in grants under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The highest amount of funding has been awarded to the Cable Station in Valentia, which will receive €14,500.

Nationally, €4 million in funding is to be shared by 512 projects across the country.

The full list of recipients is below:

10 High Street, Tralee Lime rendering €5,400
Kinard House, Ballinskelligs Bay, Killarney Historic window glass conservation/protection €2,000
24 The Square, Listowel Lime rendering €7,800
Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland, Ballymacelligott, Tralee Rainwater goods repair/replacement €2,700
Ballyhearny house, Ballyhearney East, Valentia Island Interior structural repair €2,000
Coláiste Íde, Baile an Ghóilín, Daingean Uí Chúis, Co. Chiarraí Rainwater goods repair/replacement €2,300
Apartment 4, The Cable Station, Waterville External joinery repair €5,100
3 Greenview Terrace, Tralee Interior structural repair €3,700
Old AIB, Main Street, Killarney External joinery repair €6,400
Thatched house, Ballygalogue Road, Listowel Thatching €5,000
74 Church Street, Listowel External wall repair €11,600
The Old Oratory, West Main Street, Caherciveen External wall repair €10,000
11-12 Denny Street, Tralee Rainwater goods repair/replacement €10,500
The Old Mill, Ballylongford Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €7,000
The Cable Station, Waterville External wall repair €14,500
