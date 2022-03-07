Kerry heritage projects to benefit from almost €100,000

Almost €100,000 in funding has been announced for heritage projects across the county.

17 Kerry projects are to benefit from €96,000 in grants under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The highest amount of funding has been awarded to the Cable Station in Valentia, which will receive €14,500.

Advertisement

Nationally, €4 million in funding is to be shared by 512 projects across the country.

The full list of recipients is below:

10 High Street, Tralee Lime rendering €5,400 Kinard House, Ballinskelligs Bay, Killarney Historic window glass conservation/protection €2,000 24 The Square, Listowel Lime rendering €7,800 Ballymacelligott Church of Ireland, Ballymacelligott, Tralee Rainwater goods repair/replacement €2,700 Ballyhearny house, Ballyhearney East, Valentia Island Interior structural repair €2,000 Coláiste Íde, Baile an Ghóilín, Daingean Uí Chúis, Co. Chiarraí Rainwater goods repair/replacement €2,300 Apartment 4, The Cable Station, Waterville External joinery repair €5,100 3 Greenview Terrace, Tralee Interior structural repair €3,700 Old AIB, Main Street, Killarney External joinery repair €6,400 Thatched house, Ballygalogue Road, Listowel Thatching €5,000 74 Church Street, Listowel External wall repair €11,600 The Old Oratory, West Main Street, Caherciveen External wall repair €10,000 11-12 Denny Street, Tralee Rainwater goods repair/replacement €10,500 The Old Mill, Ballylongford Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €7,000 The Cable Station, Waterville External wall repair €14,500