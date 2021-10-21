Kerry has third-highest rate of COVID in the country

Kerry has the third-highest rate of COVID in the country.

Outside of population, the county also has one of the highest daily averages of confirmed cases over the past week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) compiles information on the number of cases in each county. Up to Tuesday night, there were 1,249 cases confirmed in Kerry over the preceding fortnight.

Advertisement

This gives a 14-day incidence rate per population of 846, the third-highest in the country. The rate of increase doesn’t appear to be slowing either, when the 7-day rate per population in taken into account.

Over the past seven days, there were over 700 cases in Kerry; this means last week had more cases than the preceding week. The daily average over the past five days in Kerry is 99 cases, which is only exceeded by Dublin, Cork and Waterford cities, areas with significantly higher populations.

There have been 9,624 cases confirmed in Kerry since the start of the pandemic, which means one in every 15 have been diagnosed with the virus, although some may have had the virus twice.