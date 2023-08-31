Advertisement
Kerry has highest proportion of Tourism Enterprises in Ireland

Aug 31, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has highest proportion of Tourism Enterprises in Ireland
Kerry had the highest proportion of Tourism Enterprises in Ireland in 2021.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s Business demographic report for the year.

It shows there were just under 11,500 (11,468) enterprises in Kerry in the year, with tourism accounting for almost 13% (12.84%).

Nationally, the construction sector saw the largest growth between 2017 and 2021, with a 23.1% increase.

2021 saw a year-to-year increase in enterprises in all size classes; while Cork and Dublin accounted for 43.4% of enterprises in Ireland in the year.

 

