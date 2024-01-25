The CEO of Kerry Group's dairy division in Ireland says the milk price forecast for the next six months looks more positive.

Kerry Group recently announced it would pay 36 cent per litre, including VAT, for milk supplied in December at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

That was a rise of 1 cent per litre and the first price increase since last August.

Pat Murphy is the head of Dairy Ireland, Kerry's dairy division.

He says there’s a curtailment of supply globally for milk but demand hasn’t increased that much since the rise in prices 18-months ago.

However, he feels the forecast for the next six months looks more positive: