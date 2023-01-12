Advertisement
News

Kerry Group to sell its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio

Jan 12, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group to sell its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio Kerry Group to sell its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio
Share this article

Kerry Group has entered into exclusive negotiations to sell the trade and assets of its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio to IRCA for €500 million.

IRCA is an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other high-quality semi-finished food ingredients.

Kerry Group says the potential sale is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and routine closing adjustments.

Advertisement

The Tralee headquartered company says employee consultation and information processes have commenced in relevant jurisdictions.

The Sweet Ingredients Portfolio covers four manufacturing facilities in the US - in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and California; and six facilities across the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and France.

CEO of Kerry Group, Edmond Scanlon says they are pleased to have entered exclusive negotiations with IRCA, who have a strong track record of developing their business within the category.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus