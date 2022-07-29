Kerry Group reports revenue of over €4 billion

Kerry Group has recorded first-half growth for this year of 6.8%, with its revenues expected to reach €4.1billion, it's been announced.

The food group saw earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rise to €518m, an increase of 13.1%.

The firm also reported an interim dividend of 31.4 cent per share - an increase of 10.2% from the previous year's interim dividend.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Edmond Scanlon, welcomed the overall performance of the Group.

He said while the marketplace was facing into a period of uncertainty, this has also presented significant opportunities.