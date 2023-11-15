Advertisement
News

Kerry Group price to milk suppliers remains unchanged

Nov 15, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group price to milk suppliers remains unchanged
Share this article

Kerry Group says the price it pays to milk suppliers in October will remain the same as that paid in September.

The company says the amount consists of a base price for milk of 32 cent per litre.

There’s also a further contract payment of three cent per litre for qualifying milk supplies.

Advertisement

The combined 35 cent per litre paid to suppliers has remained the same since August.

The milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses for October was almost 45 cent per litre.

This is based on Kerry’s average milk solids for last month.

Advertisement

Kerry Group says dairy commodity prices are starting to reflect some positivity.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Audi Approved :plus Kerry Opens in Tralee
Advertisement
Elected councillors in Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD agree draft budgetary plan
Over 6,700 people in Kerry signed on Live Register last month
Advertisement

Recommended

Latest Basketball Results and Fixtures
Ireland Preparing Ahead Of Netherlands Clash
City Report Record Profits
McIlroy Steps Down
Sport

McIlroy Steps Down

Nov 15, 2023 12:30
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus