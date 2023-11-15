Kerry Group price to milk suppliers remains unchanged

Kerry Group says the price it pays to milk suppliers in October will remain the same as that paid in September.

The company says the amount consists of a base price for milk of 32 cent per litre.

There’s also a further contract payment of three cent per litre for qualifying milk supplies.

The combined 35 cent per litre paid to suppliers has remained the same since August.

The milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses for October was almost 45 cent per litre.

This is based on Kerry’s average milk solids for last month.

Kerry Group says dairy commodity prices are starting to reflect some positivity.