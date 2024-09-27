Kerry Group officer honoured at MTU Alumni Awards

Kerry Group's Chief Business Transformation Officer has been honoured at the inaugural MTU Alumni Awards last night. Shane McGibney was among the five exceptional MTU alumni to be recognised at the ceremony which showcased the wide-ranging skills and expertise of the MTU community.

President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack said, “Today we recognise, honour, and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our five alumni awardees. Our award recipients have made valuable contributions to their respective fields, to society and to their university. The impact of their work is evident in the Southwest Region. Tonight’s event showcases the extraordinary range of expertise we have at MTU: the catering and the music performances at the event, and the design of the awards themselves. Tonight’s awardees and, indeed, the whole MTU alumni community are making a difference in our world and every day, they demonstrate the potential of their MTU education. I have no doubt that they will inspire current and future students towards success in their own fields.”

Advertisement

In his role, Mr McGibney leads strategic programmes with a track record of delivery, designed to improve the ease and efficiency of business across the organisation, thereby unlocking value and accelerating growth.

Advertisement

Applying skills and long-standing experience in strategic planning and change management, the current focus of transformation programmes being led by Shane within Kerry Group include those with a focus on digitization, automation, and the integration of AI in business processes, in which he has a keen interest. S hane is also a committed supporter of MTU and frequently engages with its undergraduate programmes, offering business insights through guest lectures. He is a Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA Fellow), a Chartered Company Secretary and an Internal Auditor with the ICSA and CIIA respectively.

Munster Technological University is the southwest’s newest technological university consisting of six campuses across Cork and Kerry. The University has a student body of 18,000. It is a leader in higher education both regionally and internationally through the provision of a wide range of programmes ranging from apprenticeships and undergraduate degrees to Master’s and PhDs.