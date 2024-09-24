Ambassador of Japan to Ireland visits MTU Kerry campus

The Ambassador of Japan to Ireland has paid a visit to Munster Technological University’s Kerry campus.

His Excellency Maruyama Norio attend a special discussion about the relations between Japan and Ireland at MTU yesterday.

MTU President Professor Maggie Cusack praised the impact of Japanese companies in the region saying they provide a significant contribution to this region and local economies by providing consistent employment and career development.

The event was attended by a number of guests from the business community, Kerry County Council and nearby schools.