Japanese classes for some Kerry ETB primary schools

Kerry ETB is to offer Japanese language classes to their primary school students.

Two Mile Community National School this week welcomed the Japanese Ambassador to Ireland, Norio Maruyama to the school.

Principal, Catherine Barry, said the introduction of Japanese language classes was part of the "Say Yes to Languages" programme. The initiative aims to broaden the linguistic and cultural horizons of students by providing them with the opportunity to learn Japanese, a language that she said opens doors to a rich cultural heritage and global communication.

During his visit, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and language learning in fostering mutual understanding and respect.

The initiative was discussed during the recent Civic Reception held by Kerry County Council for Astellas which is headquartered in Japan but will have facilities in Killorglin and Tralee.