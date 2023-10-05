Kerry Group in top 10 sustainability index

Kerry Group has featured in the top 10 of a sustainability ranking of Ireland’s 100 most recognisable organisations.

The Ireland RepTrak® Sustainability Index 2023 measures the public’s perception of a company across four sustainability areas - social performance, conduct, workplace, and environmental impact.

Kerry Group was ranked #7 overall, with a score of 73, which is deemed to be strong; this is up from 34th place last year.

In the workplace category, Kerry Group was ranked second with a score of 76; under conduct, Kerry Group featured fourth, scoring 73.5.

In the top 10 leaders within environment, Kerry Group was 9th with a 68.9 score; and in the social category, Kerry Group ranked 16th with a strong score of 72.6.