Advertisement
News

Kerry Group in top 10 sustainability index

Oct 5, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group in top 10 sustainability index
Share this article

Kerry Group has featured in the top 10 of a sustainability ranking of Ireland’s 100 most recognisable organisations.

The Ireland RepTrak® Sustainability Index 2023 measures the public’s perception of a company across four sustainability areas - social performance, conduct, workplace, and environmental impact.

Kerry Group was ranked #7 overall, with a score of 73, which is deemed to be strong; this is up from 34th place last year.

Advertisement

In the workplace category, Kerry Group was ranked second with a score of 76; under conduct, Kerry Group featured fourth, scoring 73.5.

In the top 10 leaders within environment, Kerry Group was 9th with a 68.9 score; and in the social category, Kerry Group ranked 16th with a strong score of 72.6.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Transport body predicts deaths and serious injuries unless Kerry road is upgraded
Advertisement
Kerry County Council praised for high inspection rates in privately-owned rents used for social housing
Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Power off to encouraging start in Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland
Racing in Thurles this afternoon
Tralee confirmed as European host of 2024 Fire Behaviour and Fuels Conference
Planning permission granted for North Kerry solar farm
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus