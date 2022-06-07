Kerry Group celebrating 50 years

Kerry Group is celebrating 50 years.

To mark the golden anniversary, Tralee Chamber Alliance and notable figures from the world of business and politics have been paying tribute to the company, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

The company has been hailed as a global success, which provides invaluable employment in Kerry.

Tributes:

An Taoiseach – Micheál Martin:

“I would like to extend sincere congratulations to Kerry Group on their 50th anniversary. You certainly set a high standard for home-grown Irish business, continuously evolving and becoming a world leader in food production, while always celebrating the county where your journey began. Since your establishment your focus on quality has enhanced the country’s international reputation for high-quality sustainable produce. Go maire sibh an chéad! “

Nathan McDonnell - President of Tralee Chamber Alliance:

“It’s impossible to quantify what Kerry Group has done for Irish business, not just Kerry. The global success of Kerry Group as a leader in food innovation is well documented and here in Tralee we see on a regular basis the support the company continues to give to local initiatives whether it’s helping out with Tidy Towns projects, supporting the development of recent projects such as the Food Hub in Listowel or sponsoring the Kerry GAA team, the company has remained loyal to its beginnings and the people of Kerry. It has also demonstrated what is possible in this part of Ireland for business. I’d like to take this opportunity to wish Kerry Group the very best on this momentous occasion and continued success for the future.”

Colette O’Connor - Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance:

“Most of us living in the North Kerry area will have a connection to Kerry Group, mainly through relatives working in “The Co Op” as the Listowel Ingredients plant is still known locally or through the generations of farmers associated with it. The plant in Listowel is the heartbeat of the town, the largest employer and huge supporter of local initiatives. Here in Tralee, the physical presence of the Kerry Group headquarters on Princes Street serves as a reminder of the potential any business starting in North Kerry can have. Kerry Group is now a global leader in the taste and nutrition area, and its base remaining here in North Kerry is a show of its commitment to the county.”

Norma Foley - Minister for Education:

“Kerry Group is synonymous with excellence in entrepreneurship, developing local and international business partnerships, becoming a household name since first opening its doors in Listowel in 1972. As 50 years in business is celebrated it is important to acknowledge the breath of that success recognising that Kerry Group now employs over 22,000 people, representing 112 nationalities spanning more than 50 countries. Importantly as Kerry Group remains a global entity, the deep connection to Kerry remains as strong today as it was in the early seventies, supporting local farmers, enriching communities and enhancing rural towns and villages. We in the Kingdom celebrate with enormous pride the international and global success of one of our own and look forward with confidence to its continued growth and success. Congratulations to Kerry Group—go maire sibh an céad”

Brendan Griffin TD - Deputy Government Chief Whip:

“Kerry Group has made a massive contribution to Listowel and the wider county of Kerry over the past half century. Suppliers and employees have benefited enormously from this ground-breaking initiative and the positive impacts have reverberated throughout all our communities across generations of families. The success of Kerry Group inspires hope in everyone in Kerry that local enterprises can grow to compete and succeed on the global stage. I wish Kerry Group and all stakeholders continued success for the future and I have every confidence that the best is yet to come. “

Moira Murrell – Chief Executive, Kerry County Council:

“Kerry Group has been an exemplar of the very best of Kerry ingenuity, entrepreneurship and employment for generations. The company continues to be synonymous with County Kerry nationally and across the globe as a market leader in food and ingredients. The company remains a valuable part of the economy in Kerry and provides much valuable employment in a rural county. Kerry Group has achieved enormous success over the past fifty years and Kerry County Council wishes the company continued growth and success in the years ahead. Guíonn Comhairle Contae Chiarraí fás agus rath leanúnach ar an gcomhlacht sna blianta amach romhainn. “

Tomás Garvey – Founder of the Garvey Group:

“Founded in North Kerry and developed from a dairy company in rural 1970's Ireland, to a world leading global food company, Kerry Group continues to support local business & enterprise across Kerry. Garvey's have paid close attention throughout the years as Kerry blazed a trail for Irish food businesses. Garveys have always enjoyed a superb relationship with Kerry, and has been proud to stock their brands including Dairygold, Denny, cheesestrings etc. in all our stores. We recognize the huge commitment of the employees, farmers, associate businesses and all involved who have contributed to making Kerry Group the global leader it has become. We congratulate the company on this momentous occasion and wish it continued success for the future'.

Denis McCarthy – Chairman, Fexco:

“We are lucky to have Kerry Group headquartered in our county. From humble beginnings, Kerry Group has grown into a multinational powerhouse, and has been hugely important to the well-being and prosperity of so many families both in Kerry and further afield. We in Fexco wish Kerry Group a very happy 50th birthday, and every success and good luck for the next 50 years. “

Stephen Stack – Senior Branch Manager AIB:

"Kerry Group is a brand synonymous with Irish business and is an unequivocal success story for rural Ireland given its beginnings in a small holding just outside the town of Listowel. Kerry is a brand that carries significant weight both as an employer and serious industry player. While it has become a global leader in the fields of taste and nutrition, it remains true to its beginnings and is a fantastic contributor and supporter of local initiatives here in the community across North Kerry. We are delighted to have supported Kerry Group with their banking needs over the years and we wish them the very best of luck for the next 50 years.”

Pat Carmody – Branch Lead, Bank of Ireland:

“Bank of Ireland has enjoyed a long and proud association with Kerry Group, along with their milk suppliers and employees across Kerry and beyond. We continue to partner with Kerry suppliers, in developing and expanding their farms via Dairyflex, as well as supporting Kerry Group employees with their important financial milestones such as home ownership, buying a car or savings and investments advice. The success and growth of Kerry Group has contributed significantly to the town of Tralee, to the county of Kerry and has created exciting opportunities for businesses and farmers across Ireland. Congratulations on your 50th anniversary Kerry Group, we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Dick Spring – Táinaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, 1993–97:

“From humble beginnings in North Kerry, the Kerry Group has achieved huge success in becoming a global player in the Agri-Food sector. Great credit is due to the founders who had the vision to see that a company firmly grounded in the farming community in Kerry could become a world leader. I wish Kerry Group every success for the future.”

Jimmy Deenihan-Minister for Food and Rural Development, 1994-97:

“Kerry Co-op grew out of the rich dairy pastures of North Kerry, farmed by some of the most progressive dairy farmers in Ireland. Its establishment was inspired by individuals such as Eddie Hayes and Frank Wall and its success due to the vision of Denis Brosnan supported by a core group of likeminded people. It has brought considerable wealth to the farming community of North Kerry and is our largest employer. North Kerry would be a much poorer place without Kerry Co-0p.”