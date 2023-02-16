Kerry Group achieved record growth last year despite drop in profit after tax

Kerry Group achieved record organic revenue growth last year.

Profit after tax, however, was down, but Chief Executive Officer, Edmond Scanlon believes the growth will continue this year.

Advertisement

Kerry Group released its preliminary statement of results for the year ended December 31st 2022 today.

The group reported a 19.3% increase in revenue last year to €8.8 billion.

Profit after tax, however, was down €156.5 million to €606.5 million.

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer, Edmond Scanlon says he’s proud of the broad-based volume growth Kerry delivered in 2022, despite the macroeconomic conditions.

The Tralee-headquartered multinational completed a number of acquisitions last year, which also marked its 50th year in operation.

Edmond Scanlon says while recognising market uncertainty, he believes Kerry is strongly positioned to continue to grow in 2023.

Advertisement

The board recommends a final dividend of 73.4 cent per share, an increase of 10% on the final 2021 dividend.