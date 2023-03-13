Kerry Greens say court decision to overturn inshore trawling ban will damage coastal communities

A decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn a ban on inshore trawling will damage coastal communities in Kerry.

That’s according to the county’s Green Party representatives.

They were reacting to a decision by the Court of Appeal to quash a Policy Directive by the state to ban vessels over 18 metres from trawling in inshore waters inside the six nautical mile zone off Irish shores.

Kenmare representative for the Green Party, Cleo Murphy, says the practice of trawlers fishing in Kenmare Bay is destroying marine life on the seabed, and robbing inshore fishermen of their livelihood.

Green Party Dingle representative Peadar Ó Fionnáin says the decision is a really disappointing setback for sustainable fishing.